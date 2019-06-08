Israeli soldiers arrested a Palestinian young woman today at Qalandiya checkpoint, on Ramallah-Jerusalem road, under the pretext that she had a knife on her possession, local sources said.

Today, at qalandia checkpoint, I saw an Israeli apartheid soldier pushing to the ground an old Palestinian man, I tried to complain, then other soldier pushed me and tried to arrest for defending the older man. @jdgreenblatt45 pic.twitter.com/aOeAbH6pWP — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) May 31, 2019

The soldiers claimed that the knife was intended for a stabbing attack against them.

The woman was not yet identified.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)