Israeli Forces Arrest Young Woman at Qalandia Checkpoint

June 8, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinians wait to cross Qalandiya checkpoint. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli soldiers arrested a Palestinian young woman today at Qalandiya checkpoint, on Ramallah-Jerusalem road, under the pretext that she had a knife on her possession, local sources said.

The soldiers claimed that the knife was intended for a stabbing attack against them.

The woman was not yet identified.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.