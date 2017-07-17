Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$8,947 Raised
44% Funded

Israeli Forces Arrests UN Official En Route to Jerusalem

Jul 17 2017 / 7:44 pm
Hassan was detained at Israel’s Erez border crossing near the southern Gaza Strip. (Photo: via Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli forces have detained a United Nations official based in the besieged Gaza Strip, with neither the UN nor Israeli authorities commenting publicly on the case five days after the arrest.

According to local NGO the Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights, Hamdan Muhammad Hassan Timraz, the assistant regional director for UN Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) in the Gaza Strip, was detained on July 12 at Israel’s Erez crossing, the only crossing Palestinians in Gaza can use to travel to Israel or the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory.

Timraz, 61, had obtained a permit to travel to Jerusalem to meet with the general manager of UNDSS’ Jerusalem office, according to Al-Mezan’s statement, which highlighted that Timraz regularly traveled outside of Gaza for work.

Timraz’s wife Niemeh Salih Timraz, 54, told the NGO that the family lost contact with him after he arrived at Erez crossing. It wasn’t until Thursday that Israeli security services telephoned Timraz’s 24-year-old son Abd al-Hadi and notified him that his father was under arrest.

A spokesperson for Israel’s security service, the Shin Bet, could not immediately be reached for comment, however, an Israeli security source confirmed the arrest to an Israeli journalist, who said the news was under gag order in Israel.

Ma’an has reached out to UNDSS for comment, which has not commented publicly on the case.

The arrest came after Israel has accused a number of NGO workers based in the Gaza Strip of being affiliated to or aiding Hamas, Gaza’s de facto leading party, in the past year, including employees of UNRWA, UNDP, World Vision, and Save the Children.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also notably called for UNRWA, the UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees, to be dismantled.

Al-Mezan said of Timraz’s arrest that “such Israeli practices are aimed at blocking the work of the international organizations in the Gaza Strip,” and pointed out that eight employees working in these organizations have been arrested since the beginning of 2014.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jul 17 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors