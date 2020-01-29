Israeli Forces Assault, Arrest Palestinians in Al-Aqsa (VIDEOS)

January 29, 2020 Blog, News, Videos
Israeli police officers arrest a Palestinian woman at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli forces on Wednesday arrested five Palestinians young men from the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem.

According to local media sources, police officers physically assaulted five young men and arrested them, while they were praying at the Bab al-Amoud site.

In a separate incident, Israeli police prevented seven Palestinian women from entering the holy mosque and arrested them.

Noor Mahahmeed, Samah Mahameed, Nahed Abu Shaqrah, Nafisah Khuweis, Ma’ali Eid, and Aya Abu Nab were detained while praying at the Mercy prayer room on Tuesday.

The seven Palestinian worshippers were later released, on condition that they do not enter the holy mosque for a renewable week.

Tensions at the Al-Aqsa compound have been rising for some time, as increasing settler raids have been reported.

Jewish settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis and perform Talmudic rituals inside its yards, while the Israeli army limits access to Muslim worshippers during this time.

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.