Israeli Forces Assault, Arrest Palestinians in Al-Aqsa (VIDEOS)

Israeli forces on Wednesday arrested five Palestinians young men from the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem.

According to local media sources, police officers physically assaulted five young men and arrested them, while they were praying at the Bab al-Amoud site.

Israeli occupation forces arrested 2 Palestinian young men in the courtyards of Al Aqsa mosque compound pic.twitter.com/PeHwcB9mPC — Shehab Agency (@ShehabAgencyEn) January 29, 2020

In a separate incident, Israeli police prevented seven Palestinian women from entering the holy mosque and arrested them.

Noor Mahahmeed, Samah Mahameed, Nahed Abu Shaqrah, Nafisah Khuweis, Ma’ali Eid, and Aya Abu Nab were detained while praying at the Mercy prayer room on Tuesday.

The seven Palestinian worshippers were later released, on condition that they do not enter the holy mosque for a renewable week.

The occupation forces close the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/tWcnDNDosC — Palestine Play (@PalestinePlay) January 29, 2020

Tensions at the Al-Aqsa compound have been rising for some time, as increasing settler raids have been reported.

Jewish settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis and perform Talmudic rituals inside its yards, while the Israeli army limits access to Muslim worshippers during this time.

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)