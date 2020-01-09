Israeli Forces Assault Palestinian Prisoners in Megiddo Jail

January 9, 2020 Blog, News
Israel intensified its crackdowns on Palestinian inmates. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli prison forces on Tuesday night stormed section 4 of the Megiddo jail and brutalized Palestinian prisoners.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, the forces’ raid on section 4 lasted for several hours before they transferred 20 prisoners to other temporary cells.

A few days ago, 92 prisoners had been transferred from section 7, which was flooded by rainwater, to section 4.

Because of the resultant overcrowding in section 4, some prisoners had to sleep on floors.

As renowned journalist, Ramona Wadi wrote in The Palestine Chronicle last August, referring to Palestinian prisoners:

The collective efforts at stifling their voices, even to the point of murder through torture and medical negligence, is provoking an oblivion which is tantamount to a loss of identity, at least when it comes to perception from the outside. With the exception of Palestinians in close proximity with Israeli forces, who spares a thought for Palestinian prisoners before they are turned into temporary headlines by Israel’s colonial violence?”

(Palestine Chronicle, PIC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.