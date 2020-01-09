Israeli Forces Assault Palestinian Prisoners in Megiddo Jail

Israeli prison forces on Tuesday night stormed section 4 of the Megiddo jail and brutalized Palestinian prisoners.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, the forces’ raid on section 4 lasted for several hours before they transferred 20 prisoners to other temporary cells.

"In Palestine, a Palestinian prisoner in an Israeli jail is referred to as 'aseer', or captive, because he or she is not a criminal." https://t.co/MTZLFDxXHk — #AJOpinion, by Fayha Shalash & Ramzy Baroud — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 25, 2019

A few days ago, 92 prisoners had been transferred from section 7, which was flooded by rainwater, to section 4.

Because of the resultant overcrowding in section 4, some prisoners had to sleep on floors.

As renowned journalist, Ramona Wadi wrote in The Palestine Chronicle last August, referring to Palestinian prisoners:

“The collective efforts at stifling their voices, even to the point of murder through torture and medical negligence, is provoking an oblivion which is tantamount to a loss of identity, at least when it comes to perception from the outside. With the exception of Palestinians in close proximity with Israeli forces, who spares a thought for Palestinian prisoners before they are turned into temporary headlines by Israel’s colonial violence?”

(Palestine Chronicle, PIC, Social Media)