Israeli Forces Assault Palestinian Street Vendors in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

August 22, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli soldiers in the Occupied city of Jerusalem. (Photo: Ma'an)

Israeli municipality staff assaulted Palestinian farmers and vendors in the streets of occupied East Jerusalem on Monday, a day before the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha.

Locals said that Israeli municipality staff, under armed security by Israeli forces, targeted Palestinian farmers in the streets of the Old City of Jerusalem and in the Salah Al-Din Street of the city.

Sources confirmed that Israeli municipality authorities stormed the areas, issuing tickets to the farmers and vendors forcefully removing them.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces assaulted an elderly Palestinian woman and several other farmers and destroyed their crops, including grapes, apples, and peaches.

Palestinians farmers in Jerusalem are subjected to assaults on a daily basis, preventing them from selling their crops in street markets.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

