Israeli Forces Assault Palestinian Students near Nablus

Israeli forces on Sunday morning assaulted students and prevented them from attending their school in the village of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya to the south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, local sources said.

Israeli soldiers stopped students as they were walking to their school, located on the main Nablus-Ramallah Street, and asked to either go back or take some other long road.

Israeli forces prevent students from attending their school in the village of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, to the south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, today. pic.twitter.com/F7jhcF9W7M — Heba Khaled (@heba_khaled1998) December 1, 2019

Harassment of students and civilians by Israeli forces and settlers is a routine occurrence in the occupied West Bank, especially in areas adjacent to illegal settlements.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)