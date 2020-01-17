Israeli Forces Assault Palestinian Worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque (VIDEOS)

Israeli police on Friday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem and assaulted Palestinian worshippers.

Thousands of Palestinians rallied at the mosque compound following the Fajr Prayer, chanting slogans slamming frequent Israeli intrusions into the site.

#Watch |The moment a girl was injured during the Israeli forces pursuit of worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque. pic.twitter.com/jfNGoJIODB — Rawan 🇵🇸 #Jerusalem (@Rawan_quds) January 17, 2020

Scores of Israeli police officers stormed the area and assaulted the Palestinian worshippers, inflicting bruises and contusions to dozens, including the elderly.

Israeli Police opened fire towards the worshippers participating in the rally, injuring at least five with rubber-coated steel bullets.

The terrorists attacked the worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, at dawn today.#AlAqsaMosque_Under_attack pic.twitter.com/hdIRVEceyo — Faruk 🇹🇷 (@farukonalan) January 17, 2020

Local sources confirmed that the casualties received medical treatment at the scene.

Israeli occupation Police officers broke into Alaqsa Mosque compound and physically assaulted the Palestinian worshipers, today at dawn during Alfajer prayer. Posted by Wafaa A. AlUdaini on Friday, January 17, 2020

“Al-Aqsa Mosque has served not only as a religious symbol for Palestinians but a national symbol as well,” wrote Palestinian journalist and author Ramzy Baroud, “representing their coveted freedom and serving as a source of hope and unity throughout generations.”

Tensions at the Al-Aqsa compound have been rising for some time, as increasing settler raids have been reported.

Jewish settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis and perform Talmudic rituals inside its yards, while the Israeli army limits access to Muslim worshippers during this time.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)