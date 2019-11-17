Israeli Forces Attack Journalists Protesting in Solidarity with Injured Photojournalist (VIDEO)

Dozens of journalists Sunday suffered from suffocation after inhaling tear gas fired at them by Israeli forces during a solidarity sit-in in support of injured photojournalist Moath Amarneh, to the north of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Hear them crying..Today. Watch Zionist occupation soldiers targeting directly Palestinian children and journalists with toxic tear gas while suppressing a nonviolent protest in solidarity with the Palestinian photojournalist Mo'ath Amarnah who lost his eye last Friday by Zionist occupation soldiers, Bethlehem, occupied Palestine, 17 November 2019. Posted by Younes Arar on Sunday, November 17, 2019

Local witnesses told WAFA Israeli soldiers fired a barrage of tear gas bombs towards journalists who organized a sit-in at the northern entrance of Bethlehem city in solidarity with Amarneh, who lost his left eye after being seriously injured by a metallic bullet fired by an Israeli soldier in the Surif region of the Hebron governorate, where he was covering a protest against land confiscation.

Palestinian children from the primary school in Ni'lin, Ramallah, in solidarity with Palestinian photojournalist who was shot directly in the eye with & has now lost his sight#قروب_فلسطيني #GroupPalestine pic.twitter.com/gyGhqrR07L — 🖤✦ Ᾰ ღ ✦___🍃🕊 (@Betelgeuse100) November 17, 2019

Two journalists were detained during the sit-in.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)