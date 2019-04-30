Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Family, Demolish Two Homes in Silwan (VIDEO)

Israeli forces attacked Palestinian residents as bulldozers demolished two Palestinian-owned homes, on Tuesday, in the Silwan neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

Locals told Ma’an that Israeli forces and police, in addition to a number of Israeli bulldozers stormed the neighborhood and surrounded the two homes, which belong to two Palestinian brothers, Anas and Qusai Barqan.

Israeli Occupation forces brutally attacked and assaulted the Palestinian citizens after they demolish a house belonging to the Burgan family in Wadi Yassul in Silwan in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/ghWJBGbHk2 — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) April 30, 2019

Sources confirmed that Israeli forces and police broke into the homes and physically attacked the Barqan family, including women and children, as well as their neighbors.

Israeli forces beat the family and attacked the locals with rubber-coated steel bullets, tear-gas bombs, and pepper-spray.

Prior to the demolition, the Barqan family was forcefully evacuated by Israeli forces.

🇵🇸#Palestine : Mohammad Salaymeh continued last night to self-demolish his house in Wad Qaddoum in Silwan neighborhood. . pic.twitter.com/rwoOJU4kcr — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) April 30, 2019

Violent clashes erupted in Silwan as a result of the demolition, during which Israeli forces injured seven Palestinian youths.

The seven youths suffered various injuries, including tear-gas suffocation, cuts, and bruises.

Israel rarely grants Palestinians permits to build in East Jerusalem, though the Jerusalem municipality has claimed that compared to the Jewish population, they receive a disproportionately low number of permit applications from Palestinian communities, which also see high approval ratings.

Injuries Reported as Israeli Forces Demolish Home in Silwan https://t.co/SaixAbxwpn pic.twitter.com/Z21BBbnomg — IMEMC News (@imemcnews) April 30, 2019

For Jewish Israelis in occupied East Jerusalem’s illegal settlements, the planning, marketing, development, and infrastructure are funded and executed by the Israeli government.

By contrast, in Palestinian neighborhoods, all the burden falls on individual families to contend with a lengthy permit application that can last several years and cost tens of thousands of dollars.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)