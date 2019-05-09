Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque (VIDEO)

Israeli forces attacked worshippers leading the old city through Damascus Gate after performing night prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque last night.

In video footage which has circulated on social media, occupation officers could be seen assaulting Palestinians in the area before sound bombs and tear gas were used to dispersing the peaceful crowds.

Israeli forces attack & kidnap Palestinians after Tarawih prayer in al-Aqsa, for the sake of terrorising Palestinians during the Holy month of #Ramadan

🎥 Layali Eid#Eurovision2019#BoycottEurovision2019 pic.twitter.com/N33qMGlVQF — 🖤✦ Ᾰ ღ ✦___🍃🕊 (@Betelgeuse100) May 9, 2019

No injuries were reported.

Mounib Mahdi Abu Assab was arrested from his home in the Old City, with eyewitnesses saying he was taken in for interrogation.

Israel forces attack Palestinian worshippers leaving Al-Aqsa – Middle East Monitor Read more https://t.co/7A9PJWlRBV pic.twitter.com/hZZ2EhUiWA — RTNews24 (@rtnews24en) May 9, 2019

Thousands of Palestinians performed tarawih, night prayers help during the Muslim month of fasting, Ramadan, at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians are expected to head to Al-Aqsa Mosque tomorrow, on the first Friday of the holy month.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)