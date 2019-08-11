Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Worshippers in Al-Aqsa during Eid Prayer (VIDEOS)

Israeli forces attacked Palestinian worshippers in Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque complex on Sunday, injuring at least 37, according to a Palestinian official, Anadolu Agency reports.

Firas al-Dibs, a spokesman for Jerusalem’s Jordan-run Religious Endowments Authority, said:

“A number of Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli forces inside the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.”

Happening Now: Israeli Occupation Forces fire tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinian worshippers outside al Aqsa mosque during Eid prayer. via Quds News. pic.twitter.com/3txITWMoUN — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) August 11, 2019

“The Palestinians were injured while they were preventing Jewish settlers from storming the holy mosque,” he added.

Palestinian Red Crescent, meanwhile, said that 37 Palestinian were injured after Israeli forces attacked the worshippers with rubber bullets, teargas, and truncheons.

It added:

“The worshippers were moderately injured and 14 of them were transferred to hospitals for further treatment.”

Israeli soldiers firing tear gas and sound bombs in #alaqsa #jerusalem pic.twitter.com/rHwgD9wGVC — ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) August 11, 2019

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli police prevented settlers from storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israeli media reported.

The police cited the presence of tens of thousands of Palestinian worshippers and the high possibility of clashes.

The Islamic Waqfs in Jerusalem decided to delay Eid prayers to 7.30 am instead of 6.30 am, to address settlers’ call to storm the Al-Aqsa in the so-called “memory of the destruction of the Temple.”

🇵🇸#Palestine || Dozens of Israeli soldiers stormed Al Aqsa mosque compound under heavy cover of sound grenades, Israeli soldiers besieged worshippers inside Al Qibli prayer hall, number of injuries were reported.#EidAdhaMubar pic.twitter.com/MNSWD3cIzF — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) August 11, 2019

Extremist Jewish organizations, known widely as Temple Mount groups, had called for massive raids on the Al-Aqsa during this week.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East war.

In a move never recognized by the international community, Israel annexed the entire city in 1980, claiming it as the self-proclaimed Jewish state’s “eternal and undivided” capital.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)