Israeli Forces Attack Alleged Hamas Post in Gaza

Jul 24 2017 / 4:49 pm
Two explosions were heard along the eastern border of the Gaza Strip. (Photo: PIC)

Israeli forces attacked the Gaza Strip with tank fire overnight Sunday, causing no injuries, a short while after the Israeli army claimed that a projectile fired from the besieged coastal enclave landed in an open area in the Negev desert without causing injuries or damage.

Locals in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip reported that several Israeli tank shells landed in the area. No injuries were reported.

The Israeli army said in a statement that it targeted a Hamas post in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. Israel has recently accused Hamas of “preparing” for another war with Israel and have threatened retaliatory measures against the Gaza Strip as a whole.

However, Hamas has not claimed responsibility for any rocket attacks since a ceasefire was declared after Israel’s devastating war in Gaza in 2014, and the movement has attempted to clamp down on armed activity by smaller political groups that do launch rockets from the territory.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

Being Palestinian
