Dozens of Palestinian young men suffered from their exposure to tear gas during violent clashes at dawn Sunday with the Israeli occupation forces in Ramallah city, Palestine Information Center reports.

During a protest at the northern entrance of Ramallah yesterday against Zionist occupation, 12 October 2019. Posted by Younes Arar on Saturday, October 12, 2019

The clashes took place in the Attira neighborhood of Ramallah after the occupation forces broke into and ransacked the house of prisoner Samer al-Arbeed.

Sahar Francis, Director of @Addameer, delivers a letter to @ICRC In #Ramallah, demanding their immediate intervention in the case of tortured detainee Samer Al-Arbeed. #FreeSamerArbeed pic.twitter.com/Z3gBa5xw7F — Randa MKW (@randawahbe) October 1, 2019

Similar clashes also happened at the main entrance to Surda town, northeast of Ramallah, during an occupation forces campaign, with no reported injuries.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)