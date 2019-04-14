Israeli Forces Attack School, Injure Palestinian Children in Hebron (VIDEO)

Israeli forces attacked young Palestinian students in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), on Sunday, by firing tear-gas bombs and sound grenades towards them.

According to local sources, Israeli forces physically attacked several students on their way to school, as well as attempted to detain one of them, and fired tear-gas bombs towards parents who attempted to intervene.

This morning, Zionist occupation soldiers attacking Palestinian little Palestinian school boys and girls at Zionist occupation military checkpoint at the entrance of Tal Errumaidah neighbourhood in Alkhalil City (Hebron), occupied Palestine, 14 April 2019. Posted by Younes Arar on Sunday, April 14, 2019

Sources confirmed that Israeli forces also fired tear-gas bombs and sound grenades in the vicinity of the Tareq Bin Zayed School, in Hebron City, leading to a number of tear-gas suffocation cases among the students and school staff.

Injured students and staff received first aid on the scene.

Palestinian students are regularly harassed by Israeli forces and Jewish settlers in Hebron City.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)