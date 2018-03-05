Israeli Forces Attack Students at Hebron Technical University

March 5, 2018 Blog, News
Israeli forces raiding the campus of Birzeit University in the West Bank. (Photo: via Twitter, file)

Clashes broke out on Sunday between Israeli forces and Palestinian students of Palestine Technical University in the West Bank district of Hebron, with no injuries reported until the moment, according to director of students’ affairs department, Issa al-Amla.

Israeli occupation forces reportedly fired rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas canisters toward the students and the university’s campus; however, no injuries or arrests were reported.

The director said Israeli forces deliberately provoke students through their almost daily presence at the university’s entrance, where they often search and interrogate students on their way to or from campus.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

