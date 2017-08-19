Israeli Forces Ban Journalist from Jerusalem after Hours of Detention

Aug 19 2017 / 8:35 pm
Palestinian journalists face constant assaults by Israeli soldiers. (Photo via MEMO)

Israeli police on Friday released journalist Sabrin Diab, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, under the condition that she observe a one-month ban on entering Jerusalem city, after she was detained on Thursday afternoon at the Damascus Gate entrance to the Old City as she was en route to Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Diab, a resident of the northern Israeli city of Haifa, told Ma’an that Israeli forces had searched and kept her under the scorching sun for hours on Thursday, without providing a reason. She was then detained and transferred to interrogations at an Israeli police station in Jerusalem.

She was released on bail the following day under the condition that she not enter Jerusalem city for one month.

Diab told Ma’an that on Thursday when she had arrived at the entrance of the Old City at Damascus Gate “Israeli soldiers surrounded me and demanded that I stand to the side.”

“They then took my bag and searched it and I was led toward a female soldier who searched me as well. They kept me standing under the sun for hours before transferring me for interrogations,” Diab said.

Diab said that the interrogations lasted for seven consecutive hours.

She also noted that the interrogations were focused on her activities as a journalist and her writings for the Lebanese newspaper al-Binaa.

(MAAN, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Aug 19 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.



Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors