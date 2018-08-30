Israeli Forces Ban Palestinian Student from University Campus

August 30, 2018
Israeli forces regularly raid Palestinian Universities. (Photo: via Facebook)

Palestinian student Yousef Dweikat was banned from entering the campus of his university, An-Najah National University in Nablus, on Tuesday.

Dweikat, 20, a student at the Faculty of Engineering at the university and a former prisoner in Israeli jails, was summoned to meet with Israeli intelligence in the Salem military base. Then he was presented with an order barring him from his own university campus for the next six months.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Education, there are over 300 Palestinian university students in Israeli jails.

Each year, especially during student council elections, universities face invasions and attacks on students.

Student leaders like Omar Kiswani, president of the Bir Zeit University student council, have been seized from campus in violent raids.

(Samidoun.net, PC, Social Media)

