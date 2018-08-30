Israeli Forces Ban Palestinian Student from University Campus

Palestinian student Yousef Dweikat was banned from entering the campus of his university, An-Najah National University in Nablus, on Tuesday.

DID YOU KNOW? "Palestinian student Yousef Dweikat was banned from entering the campus of his university, An-Najah National University in occupied Nablus, on Tuesday, 28 August 2018. Dweikat, 20, a student… https://t.co/EVZXOtT7SP — Rima Najjar (@rima123) August 29, 2018

Dweikat, 20, a student at the Faculty of Engineering at the university and a former prisoner in Israeli jails, was summoned to meet with Israeli intelligence in the Salem military base. Then he was presented with an order barring him from his own university campus for the next six months.

Israeli occupation forces BAN Palestinian university student

Yousef Dweikat, 20, from entering the university he attends for 6 months. He is a third year Electrical Engineering major. https://t.co/y8QQDpPgmc#Palestine #Education under occupation. — Palestine (@OccuPalGaza) August 29, 2018

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Education, there are over 300 Palestinian university students in Israeli jails.

Each year, especially during student council elections, universities face invasions and attacks on students.

Student leaders like Omar Kiswani, president of the Bir Zeit University student council, have been seized from campus in violent raids.

(Samidoun.net, PC, Social Media)