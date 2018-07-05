Israeli Forces ‘Beat, Drag Woman’ Defending her Village from Demolition (VIDEOS)

Israeli forces injured 35 people and arrested 10 others as they began to demolish their Bedouin village in a strategic part of the occupied West Bank, news website Arab48 reported on Wednesday, citing local residents and activists.

The soldiers beat and dragged a local woman as she attempted to stop them from razing the village of Khan al-Ahmar, footage of the incident shows.

This is how Israeli forces are preparing to demolish the entire Khan al-Ahmar village near Jerusalem https://t.co/MpOwqZtM20 pic.twitter.com/Um8O14z2WW — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 4, 2018

One village told Arab48:

“The soldiers brutally attacked the residents of Khan al-Ahmar and protesters as they tried to prevent the demolition of their homes.”

The protesters waving Palestinian flags also tried to block a bulldozer, while some climbed onto it in protest.

This video might cause you some pain, but that's our life for 70 years under the israeli occupation. #KhanAlahmar #خان_الأحمر Ethnic cleansing. pic.twitter.com/5j192vppEx — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 Gaza (@MuhammadSmiry) July 5, 2018

On Tuesday, the UN urged Israeli authorities against the forced eviction of some 181 people living in the settlement, slamming the move as “discriminatory” and incompatible with international law.

Israeli authorities claim the village and its school were built illegally and in May, the supreme court rejected a final appeal against its demolition.

Palestinian girl cry after arresting her father and demolishing her home in the bedouin village of Khan Al Ahmar .#Palestine pic.twitter.com/U8b3g3SAu8 — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) July 4, 2018

But activists say the villagers had little alternative but to build without Israeli construction permits as the documents are near impossible for Palestinians to obtain for that part of the occupied West Bank.

Khan al-Ahmar is located east of Jerusalem near several major Israeli settlement blocs and close to a highway leading to the Dead Sea.

RT Mondoweiss "RT theIMEU: Breaking: Israeli forces violently attacked Palestinian demonstrators protesting the demolition of the occupied Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, which will forcibly displace 200 residents to make way for the continuous exp… pic.twitter.com/lEJpIRMwHU" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) July 4, 2018

Activists are concerned continued Israeli settlement construction in the area could effectively divide the West Bank in two.

In another Bedouin village in the same region, Abu Nuwar, Israel carried out a series of demolitions on Wednesday on what it described as illegally built structures.

The village is made up mainly of makeshift structures of tin and wood, as is traditionally the case with Bedouin villages.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)