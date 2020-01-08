Israeli Forces brutally Attack Palestinian Worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque (VIDEO)

Israeli soldiers arrest Palestinian woman after assaulting her in Al Aqsa mosque compound. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli forces attacked several Palestinian worshippers and detained six of them on Tuesday evening, at Bab al-Rahma, inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem.

Moreover, three Israeli soldiers have been caught on camera while brutally attacking a Palestinian man at Hitta Gate, pushing him to the ground and kicking him in the head.

Tensions at the Al-Aqsa compound have been rising for some time, as increasing settler raids have been reported.

Jewish settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis and perform Talmudic rituals inside its yards, while the Israeli army limits access to Muslim worshippers during this time.

(The Palestine Chronicle, Wafa, Social Media)

