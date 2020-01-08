Israeli Forces brutally Attack Palestinian Worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque (VIDEO)

Israeli forces attacked several Palestinian worshippers and detained six of them on Tuesday evening, at Bab al-Rahma, inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem.

Moreover, three Israeli soldiers have been caught on camera while brutally attacking a Palestinian man at Hitta Gate, pushing him to the ground and kicking him in the head.

Israeli soldiers brutally beating Palestinian young man in the courtyards of Al Aqsa mosque compound. pic.twitter.com/KULED48Q9q — Shehab Agency (@ShehabAgencyEn) January 8, 2020

Tensions at the Al-Aqsa compound have been rising for some time, as increasing settler raids have been reported.

Jewish settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis and perform Talmudic rituals inside its yards, while the Israeli army limits access to Muslim worshippers during this time.

(The Palestine Chronicle, Wafa, Social Media)