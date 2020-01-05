Israeli Forces Committed 255 Violations against Journalists in 2019

In 2019, Israeli forces committed 255 violations against journalists and media institutions working in the occupied Palestinian territories, according to The Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA).

The agency released its annual report on Israeli violations against journalists on Sunday.

In 2019, Palestinian journalists faced the 'worst violations' by israel yet: some were murdered, others lost body parts or were seriously injured https://t.co/Yr6vEf1IAT — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 11, 2019

Israeli violations included the use of live fire, rubber-coated bullets and teargas canisters against journalists, in addition to physical beating and arrest.

The report added that 145 journalists were injured by live fire or rubber-coated rounds, suffocated by teargas or beaten by Israeli forces during the year, while 145 journalists were either arrested or targeted by Israeli gunfire but were not injured. A total of 27 assaults by Israeli forces on media institutions were also documented.

“Israel wants to blind the eyes of the truth by sending messages to photographers saying we will hit your eyes,” he says. “But we do not surrender.”

In his story, Tareq Hajjaj, shows Israel's harsh actions against #Palestinian journalists.

Click https://t.co/nDwFeagJzS for more. pic.twitter.com/YtypNku1QU — We Are Not Numbers #Gaza (@WeAreNotNumbers) January 4, 2020

“These daily crimes and violations against journalists,” the report said, “require an urgent and immediate intervention to pressure the Israeli government to stop its systematic and deliberate targeting of photographers and field journalists”.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)