Israeli Forces Confiscate Container Classroom near Hebron, Expel Students (VIDEO)

The Israeli army on Wednesday confiscated a container classroom that used to serve students from the village of Susya, near Hebron. (Al-Khalil).

The head of the village council, Jihad Nawaj’a, told QNN that the Israeli army stormed the village of Susya and confiscated a container classroom.

Israeli soldiers also expelled eight students, who were already in the classroom. The container has been serving the students of the village for five years.

Thee Israeli army has demolished eight structures in the village in 2019. The village has been facing an Israeli vicious attack that aims at pushing its locals to leave.

. Israeli occupation forces order the demolition of four homes in the Bedouin region of Masafer Yatta, near Hebron in the occupied West Bank, today. Posted by Quds News Network on Thursday, February 20, 2020

“Israel’s strategy in destroying the infrastructure of the Palestinian schooling system is a brutal logic, that has guided the Israeli government strategy regarding Palestinian education for 70 years,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud.

“It is a war,” Baroud added, “that cannot be discussed or understood outside the larger war on Palestinian identity, freedom, and, in fact, the very existence of the Palestinian people.”

