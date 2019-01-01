Israeli Forces Demolish Agricultural Structure near Hebron

Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian-owned structure used for agricultural purposes, uprooted olive trees and razed agricultural lands in Masafer Yatta in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), on Monday.

Rateb al-Jbour, coordinator of a local popular committee in Hebron area, reported that Israeli forces demolished a greenhouse and uprooted olive trees after razing one dunam of land.

Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Greenhouse in Masafer Yatta pic.twitter.com/6VcuCQS5oJ — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) January 1, 2019

Israeli forces said that the demolished structure lacked the nearly-impossible-to-obtain Israeli construction permit.

Around 3,000 Jewish settlers live in illegal Jewish-only settlements in the Yatta region, according to the Applied Research Institute Jerusalem.

The South Hebron Hills, known locally as Masafer Yatta, lie almost entirely in Area C, the 62 percent of the West Bank under full Israeli civil and security control since the 1993 Oslo Accords.

Masafer Yatta residents were expelled at the time of the establishment of a firing zone in the 1970s and were eventually allowed back following a long court battle, but are under the constant threat of being expelled or seeing their homes demolished.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)