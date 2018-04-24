By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian house with dynamite, in the city of Jenin. The house belonged to Ahmad Jamal Al-Qumbaa, who is currently detained in an Israeli jail.

Israel accuses Al-Qumbaa of being involved in an attack near Nablus, last January, in which an Israeli settler was killed.

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles with stones to the south of Nablus, shortly after an Israeli settler who was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting near Nablus was pronounced dead on Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/4S79L8toKk — Quds News Network | #GreatReturnMarch (@QudsNen) January 9, 2018

Clashes erupted between Palestinian youth and Israeli forces during the Israeli raid on Jenin. Soldiers fired rubber bullets and tear gas resulting in one injury and many cases of suffocation due to gas inhalation among Palestinian protesters.

Over the years Israel has demolished hundreds of homes, as part of what Palestinians and human rights experts see as a collective punishment policy, leaving thousands of Palestinians homeless.

(PC, Social Media)