Israeli Forces Demolish Home of Palestinian Prisoner (VIDEO)

April 24, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
Israel has carried out hundreds of punitive house demolitions over the years. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian house with dynamite, in the city of Jenin. The house belonged to Ahmad Jamal Al-Qumbaa, who is currently detained in an Israeli jail.

Israel accuses Al-Qumbaa of being involved in an attack near Nablus, last January, in which an Israeli settler was killed.

Clashes erupted between Palestinian youth and Israeli forces during the Israeli raid on Jenin. Soldiers fired rubber bullets and tear gas resulting in one injury and many cases of suffocation due to gas inhalation among Palestinian protesters.

🇵🇸#Palestine || The rubble of the house of prisoner Ahmad Qanba which was blown up by Israeli occupation forces at dawn today . . ركام منزل عائلة الاسير احمد قنبع الذي قام الاحتلال بتفجيره فجر اليوم حيث يتهم الاحتلال الاسير بمشاركة الشهيد احمد جرار في العملية التي ادت الى مقتل مستوطن قبل اشهر . 🇮🇩 #IDN : Puing-puing rumah tawanan; Ahmed Qanba', yang diledakkan pasukan penjajah Israel, di kota Jenin dini hari tadi. . 🇹🇷 #TR : #Filistin : #Bugün #şafak vakti, israil işgal güçleri tarafından havaya uçurulan mahkum Ahmed Qanba'nın evinden geriye kalan enkaz yığını ..

A post shared by Eye On Palestine (@eye.on.palestine) on

Over the years Israel has demolished hundreds of homes, as part of what Palestinians and human rights experts see as a collective punishment policy, leaving thousands of Palestinians homeless.

(PC, Social Media)

