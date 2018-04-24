By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian house with dynamite, in the city of Jenin. The house belonged to Ahmad Jamal Al-Qumbaa, who is currently detained in an Israeli jail.
🇵🇸#Palestine || #Video || Israeli occupation forces blow up the house of Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Qanba in Jenin city at dawn today . . جيش الاحتلال ينشر فيديو للحظة تفجير منزل الأسير الفلسطيني أحمد قنبع في مدينة جنين فجر اليوم . 🇮🇩 #IDN : Pasukan penjajah Israel meluluhlantakkan rumah seorang tawanan; Ahmed Qanba', di Jenin dini hari (24/4) . 🇹🇷 #TR : #Filistin : israil işgal güçleri, #bugün #şafak vakti, Filistinli mahkum Ahmed Qanba'nın Cenin şehrindeki evini bombalayarak havaya uçurdu !!
Israel accuses Al-Qumbaa of being involved in an attack near Nablus, last January, in which an Israeli settler was killed.
Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles with stones to the south of Nablus, shortly after an Israeli settler who was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting near Nablus was pronounced dead on Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/4S79L8toKk
— Quds News Network | #GreatReturnMarch (@QudsNen) January 9, 2018
Clashes erupted between Palestinian youth and Israeli forces during the Israeli raid on Jenin. Soldiers fired rubber bullets and tear gas resulting in one injury and many cases of suffocation due to gas inhalation among Palestinian protesters.
🇵🇸#Palestine || The rubble of the house of prisoner Ahmad Qanba which was blown up by Israeli occupation forces at dawn today . . ركام منزل عائلة الاسير احمد قنبع الذي قام الاحتلال بتفجيره فجر اليوم حيث يتهم الاحتلال الاسير بمشاركة الشهيد احمد جرار في العملية التي ادت الى مقتل مستوطن قبل اشهر . 🇮🇩 #IDN : Puing-puing rumah tawanan; Ahmed Qanba', yang diledakkan pasukan penjajah Israel, di kota Jenin dini hari tadi. . 🇹🇷 #TR : #Filistin : #Bugün #şafak vakti, israil işgal güçleri tarafından havaya uçurulan mahkum Ahmed Qanba'nın evinden geriye kalan enkaz yığını ..
Over the years Israel has demolished hundreds of homes, as part of what Palestinians and human rights experts see as a collective punishment policy, leaving thousands of Palestinians homeless.
(PC, Social Media)
Be the first to comment