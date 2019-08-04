Israeli Forces Demolish House under Construction near Bethlehem

August 4, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israel demolishes homes near apartheid wall. (Photo: via AJE)

Israeli occupation forces demolished a house under construction belonging to a Palestinian resident in Wad Rahal to the south of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, said a local official.

Hassan Breijieh, Director of the office of the Wall and Settlements Resistance in Bethlehem, told WAFA correspondent that Israeli forces demolished a 79-square-meter house under construction belonging to Jehad al-Faghouri, citing unpermitted construction as a pretext.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

