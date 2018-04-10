Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian School in Southern Hebron (Al Khalil)

Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian primary school late Monday night in the Southern District of Hebron (Al-Khalil), leaving 42 children without a place to learn.

Israeli forces raided the small Bedouin community of Zanouta, and destroyed the school, which was built from cement blocks and tin sheets, according to the locals.

This morning in Khirbet Zanuta, South Hebron, after Israel demolished the Palestinian school, Palestinians were putting up tents and awnings on the demolished school ground so the children could continue their education pic.twitter.com/rBNUBIoGm7 https://t.co/aq6kBvUuvV — Palestine Video (@PalestineVideo) April 10, 2018

The school was inaugurated on March 26, along with six other schools in the area that were built to provide education for children in vulnerable communities in the area.

The now demolished structures held six classrooms and provided services to 43 school children.

Despite the demolition, the students still showed up to school in the cold rain. Their teachers conducted classes on the floor of the remaining structure.

From Zanouta village where Zionist occupation forces demolished its only school and left its 35 girls and boys without a place to study, but it will be rebuilt. Existence is resistance.#BDS #Apartheid #Israel #FreePalestine https://t.co/U6DcS7ZuZY — Jeremy David Acton (@JeremyDActon) April 10, 2018

According to Palestinians and rights groups, Israel’s overall goal, both in its policies in Area C and Israel’s settlement enterprise, is to depopulate the land of its Palestinian residents and replace them with Jewish Israeli communities in order to manipulate population demographics in the territory of historic Palestine.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)