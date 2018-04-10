Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian School in Southern Hebron (Al Khalil)

A Palestinian school in the West Bank (Photo: via MEMO)

Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian primary school late Monday night in the Southern District of Hebron (Al-Khalil), leaving 42 children without a place to learn.

Israeli forces raided the small Bedouin community of Zanouta, and destroyed the school, which was built from cement blocks and tin sheets, according to the locals.

The school was inaugurated on March 26, along with six other schools in the area that were built to provide education for children in vulnerable communities in the area.

The now demolished structures held six classrooms and provided services to 43 school children.

Despite the demolition, the students still showed up to school in the cold rain. Their teachers conducted classes on the floor of the remaining structure.

According to Palestinians and rights groups, Israel’s overall goal, both in its policies in Area C and Israel’s settlement enterprise, is to depopulate the land of its Palestinian residents and replace them with Jewish Israeli communities in order to manipulate population demographics in the territory of historic Palestine.

