Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Village for 116th Time

Israeli forces demolished the Bedouin village of al-Araqib in the Negev for the 116th time since 2010 on Tuesday morning, and for the eighth time this year.

Witnesses said that officials from the Israel Land Authority (ILA), accompanied by Israeli police and bulldozers, raided the village and demolished all the tin homes in the area, which were built by the village’s residents following the most recent demolition in early July.

Al-Araqib is one of 35 Bedouin villages considered “unrecognized” by the Israeli state. According to the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), more than half of the approximately 160,000 Bedouins in the Negev reside in unrecognized villages.

Now Israeli police arrest 80 y/o during protest against work of JNF on the land of Bedouin village AlAraqib #Negev pic.twitter.com/ltlf6r4b45 — Activestills (@activestills) July 20, 2016

Right groups say that the demolition of unrecognized Bedouin villages is a central Israeli policy aimed at removing the indigenous Palestinian population from the Negev and transferring them to government-zoned townships to make room for the expansion of Jewish Israeli communities.

Moreover, al-Araqib residents have been ordered to pay more than two million shekels (approximately $541,000) for the cumulative cost of Israeli-enforced demolitions carried out against the village since 2010.

The Bedouin villages were established in the Negev soon after 1948 following the creation of the state of Israel. Many of the Bedouins were forcibly transferred to the village sites during the 17-year period when Palestinians inside Israel were governed under Israeli military law, which ended shortly before Israel’s military takeover of Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in 1967.

Unrecognized’ Bedouin Village of al-Araqib is Destroyed by Israel for 116th time since 2010 https://t.co/4kOlr9P7Mp — Michael Levin (@MichaelLevin11) August 2, 2017

Now more than 60 years later, the villages have yet to be recognized by Israel and live under constant threats of demolition and forcible removal.

Meanwhile, Israeli Jewish communities in the Negev continuously expand, with five new Jewish housing plans approved last year. According to an investigation undertaken by Israeli rights groups ACRI and Bimkom, two of the approved communities are located in areas where unrecognized Bedouin villages already exist.

