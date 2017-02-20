Israeli Forces Destroy UNICEF-funded Water Pipeline in Jordan Valley

UNESCO recently called on Israel to return Al-Aqsa Mosque to pre-1967 war status. (Photo: File)

Israeli forces demolished a water pipeline in the Jordan Valley region of the occupied West Bank on Monday, after the same pipeline was destroyed earlier this month, according to local sources.

Muataz Bisharat, a local official who monitors Israeli activities in the Jordan Valley, told Ma’an that Israeli bulldozers destroyed the eight-and-a-half kilometers pipeline running between the Bedouin communities of al-Hadidiya and al-Ras al-Ahmar in the northern Jordan Valley, east of the Tubas district.

He said that 47 Palestinian families depended on the pipeline as their water source.

#UNESCO study shows that the ashkenazi immigrants from Europe have no ties to al aqsa, Jerusalem and #Palestine.

Basically they're European. pic.twitter.com/V20AT9USjA — MohammadKoliyaee (@mohammadKoliyae) January 13, 2017

According to Bisharat, the pipeline was funded by international humanitarian organization UNICEF, at a construction cost of 12,500 euros (approximately $13,270). He said that it was the second time this month that Israeli forces had destroyed the pipeline.

A spokesperson for Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), which is responsible for implementing the Israeli government’s policy in the occupied Palestinian territory, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)