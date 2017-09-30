Israeli Forces Destroy Water Pipes, Agricultural Road in Jordan Valley

Sep 30 2017 / 5:10 am
Israeli forces confiscated cattle and water tanks and machinery earlier this month. (Photo: Ma'an)

Israeli forces late Wednesday destroyed water pipes and a rural road that serves Palestinian farmers in the Jordan Valley-area village of Atouf.

According to Wafa news agency, Israeli forces accompanied by a bulldozer raided the occupied West Bank village late Wednesday and destroyed the water pipes and the rural road, causing clashes to break out between locals and Israeli forces.15 people were treated for various injuries following the clashes.

The Jordan Valley forms a third of the occupied West Bank, with 88 percent of its land classified as Area C – under full Israeli military control.

Demolitions of Palestinian infrastructure and residences occur frequently in Area C, with the Jordan Valley’s Bedouin and herding communities being particularly vulnerable to such policies.

Israeli forces confiscated cattle and water tanks, as well as agricultural machinery from Bedouin Palestinians in the so-called firing zone earlier this month.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)
