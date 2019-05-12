Israeli Forces Detain 10 Palestinians, Including Child

May 12, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli occupation forces arrest young Palestinian men. (Photo: via AJE)

Israeli forces detained at least ten Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, on predawn Sunday.

According to Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS), Israeli forces detained several Palestinians, including a child, in the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

The minor was identified as Muhammad Bajes al-Matour.

In the southern West Bank district of Bethlehem, another Palestinian was detained and identified as Khalaf Usama Shakarneh.

In the northern West Bank district of Jenin, PPS said that three Palestinians were detained. They were identified as Anas Awad Hamran, Wadah Khalil al-Shaer, and Fares Abed al-Rahman Awad.

In the central West Lender district of Jerusalem, two Palestinians were detained in close proximity to the Damascus Gate in the Outdated City. They were being recognized as Nour al-Ajlouni and Hassan Iyad

According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,450 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons, including 205 minors, 32 of whom under 16 years old.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.