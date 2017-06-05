Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Israeli Forces Detain 15 Palestinians, Including 4 Minors, in West Bank Raids

Jun 5 2017 / 2:49 pm
IDF soldiers repeatedly raid the homes of Palestinians. (Photo: via Ma'an)

Israeli forces detained at least 15 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank before dawn on Monday, including four minors and the son of a Palestinian man killed by Israeli forces last year after committing a deadly shooting attack in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said in statement that four Palestinians were detained from the central occupied West Bank district of Jerusalem, including one minor.

Locals added that Israeli forces installed a number of military checkpoints in the Hebron area, at the entrances to the villages of Yatta, Zif, al-Fawwar refugee camp, Dura, Bani Naim, and the Wadi Joz neighborhood of Hebron City, with Israeli forces stopping Palestinian vehicles, checking identity cards of passengers, and taking pictures of some of the IDs.

Israeli raids in Palestinian towns, villages, and refugee camps are a daily occurrence in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The United Nations recorded an average of 95 weekly raids in the occupied West Bank in 2016, and an average of 67 raids a week so far 2017.

According to prisoners’ rights group Addameer, 6,300 Palestinians were held in Israeli prisons as of April, including 300 minors, 61 women, and 500 under administrative detention – Israel’s contested policy of imprisonment without charge or trial.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

