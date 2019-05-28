Israeli Forces Detain 21 Palestinians, Including Injured Minor

Israeli forces detained 21 Palestinians, including an injured minor, in multiple overnight raids across the West Bank, said the Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

PPS confirmed that Israeli forces detained eight Palestinians after storming their houses in Hizma town, east of Jerusalem.

WAFA correspondent identified one of the detainees as 15-year-old Ahmad al-Khatib, who was shot and injured by Israeli live fire in his left leg in his hometown of Hizma on April 16.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)