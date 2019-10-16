Israeli Forces Detain 22 Palestinians, Including Preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque

October 16, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
An Israeli raid in the West Bank. (Photo: Twitter)

Israeli forces today detained 22 Palestinians and seized cash in multiple raids across the West Bank, said the Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS) in a press release.

PPS confirmed that eight Palestinians were detained from Jerusalem district, including two brothers from al-Issawiya neighborhood and another from Abu Dis town, east of Jerusalem.

Israeli police also rounded up preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound Ismail Nawahda after summoning him for interrogation.

Meanwhile, PPS said that Israeli forces conducted several raids across Ramallah and al-Bireh district, resulting in the detention of four Palestinians.

One of the four was identified as a resident of Deir Abu Mashaal village, northwest of Ramallah.

In Hebron district, Israeli military vehicles raided Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil), where soldiers detained two Palestinians.

PPS confirmed a similar military raid in Dura town, south of Hebron, resulting in the detention of three others.

In the meantime, three Palestinians were rounded up from the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia.

Another Palestinian, identified as a resident of Qalqilia city, was detained after being stopped at a checkpoint at the eastern entrance of the city.

This came as Israeli forces ransacked a house in Balaa town, east of Tulkarem city, turning it upside down and seizing ILS 10,000 ($2,800) in cash.

Israeli forces carry out frequent raids across the West Bank –including occupied East Jerusalem– on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

