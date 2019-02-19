Israeli Forces Detain 3 Palestinian Women from Al-Aqsa (VIDEO)

February 19, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Two Palestinian women arrested in Al-Aqsa, raising the victory sign despite detention. (Photo: TV Grab)

Israeli police forces detained three Palestinian women in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, on Tuesday afternoon.

A Ma’an reporter said that Israeli police forces held three Palestinian women after they entered the Lions Gate and transferred them in a police vehicle to an Israeli police station in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Sources identified the three detainees as Em Tareq Raoud, Samah Muhamid, and Islam Munasra.

The reason for their detention remained unknown.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.