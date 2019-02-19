Israeli Forces Detain 3 Palestinian Women from Al-Aqsa (VIDEO)

Israeli police forces detained three Palestinian women in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, on Tuesday afternoon.

A Ma’an reporter said that Israeli police forces held three Palestinian women after they entered the Lions Gate and transferred them in a police vehicle to an Israeli police station in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Two of the women who were arrested after leaving Al Aqsa Mosque.. pic.twitter.com/CyeLORJToC — Mohammed Asif Baloch (@MohammedAsifb3) February 19, 2019

Sources identified the three detainees as Em Tareq Raoud, Samah Muhamid, and Islam Munasra.

The reason for their detention remained unknown.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)