Israeli Forces Detain 8 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces rounded up eight Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Monday, Anadolu reports.

The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of these activities.

8 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids https://t.co/L076ZBwMBV pic.twitter.com/sDsN8YcFEf — ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) May 27, 2019

It added:

“The suspects have been taken into custody for further investigation.”

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, some 5,700 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli detention facilities, including scores of women and hundreds of minors.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)