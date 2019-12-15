Israeli Forces Detain 9 Palestinians in West Bank, Including Minors

December 15, 2019 Blog, News
Ammar Hanayen (14) farewells his mom as Israeli soldiers arrests him. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli forces last night and yesterday detained at least nine Palestinians during raids that targeted several areas in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

PPS said in a statement that Israeli police in Jerusalem detained three Palestinians, including the representative of the Fatah movement in the city, Shadi Mutawar, and two others.

The Israeli army also detained five Palestinians, including two siblings, from Hebron (Al-Khalil), in addition to a third one in Jenin, north of the West Bank, and two minors from the village of al-Judaira, north of Jerusalem.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

