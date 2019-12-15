Israeli Forces Detain 9 Palestinians in West Bank, Including Minors

Israeli forces last night and yesterday detained at least nine Palestinians during raids that targeted several areas in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

Israeli Occupation Forces have arrested several leaders of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement in al-Khalil (Hebron) in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/H2cqUNZkKa — ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) December 13, 2019

PPS said in a statement that Israeli police in Jerusalem detained three Palestinians, including the representative of the Fatah movement in the city, Shadi Mutawar, and two others.

Israeli occupation forces arrested the Palestinian #child Ahmed Al Shareef, 14-year-old from Arzaza area in the east of Qalqilya city, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/emL5nA8zea — Jasmine 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@Jasmine_Omar1) December 14, 2019

The Israeli army also detained five Palestinians, including two siblings, from Hebron (Al-Khalil), in addition to a third one in Jenin, north of the West Bank, and two minors from the village of al-Judaira, north of Jerusalem.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)