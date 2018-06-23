Israeli Forces Detain Activists, Journalists near Hebron

Israeli forces detained on Saturday a number of activists and journalists standing in solidarity with Palestinian farmers in the town of Bani Naim, east of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

The activists were protesting against the confiscation of Palestinian land by the Israeli army.

Wafa correspondent in Hebron said that the soldiers tried to prevent the rally from taking place, by closing the area and declaring it a military zone.

They also detained Wafa journalist, Mashhour Wahwah, Azmi Banat (Palestine TV correspondent), Younes Arar (director of the anti-settlement and wall committee in Southern West Bank), as well as a member of the Hebron governorate and two members of the municipal council of Bani Naim.

Israeli occupation forces took several journalists including WAFA photographer Mashhour Wahwah & Palestine TV correspondent Azmi Banat captive at a rally in Bani Naim occupied West Bank https://t.co/dcZADoLMcM#Press #Media #journalism #Palestine — Palestine (@OccuPalGaza) June 23, 2018

The detained activists and journalists were moved to an undisclosed location.

