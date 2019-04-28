Israeli Forces Detain Eight Palestinians in West Bank, Jerusalem

April 28, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers arresting and beating a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

At least eight Palestinians were arrested by Israeli forces last night during raids in occupied Jerusalem as well as in the West Bank districts of Hebron (Al-Khalil) and Jenin, according to local sources.

In occupied Jerusalem, Israeli police raided the neighborhood of al-Issawiya and arrested four Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Israeli army forces detained three Palestinians from Al-Arroub refugee camp to the north of Hebron in the West Bank, and one from the village of Bartaa in Jenin district.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

