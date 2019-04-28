Israeli Forces Detain Eight Palestinians in West Bank, Jerusalem

At least eight Palestinians were arrested by Israeli forces last night during raids in occupied Jerusalem as well as in the West Bank districts of Hebron (Al-Khalil) and Jenin, according to local sources.

In occupied Jerusalem, Israeli police raided the neighborhood of al-Issawiya and arrested four Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Israeli army forces detained three Palestinians from Al-Arroub refugee camp to the north of Hebron in the West Bank, and one from the village of Bartaa in Jenin district.

