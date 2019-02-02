Israeli Forces Detain Jerusalem Fatah Secretary at Allenby Bridge

February 2, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Route to Allenby bridge. (Photo: File)

Israeli forces detained the Fatah movement’s secretary, Shadi Mutwar, late Thursday evening, Ma’an News has reported.

Locals reported that Israeli forces detained Mutwar while at the Israeli-controlled Allenby Bridge crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, on his way back from a visit to refugee camps in Syria, along with secretaries of the Fatah movement in districts of the West Bank.

Israel had temporarily banned Mutwar from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, last October.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

