Israeli Forces Detain Jerusalem Fatah Secretary at Allenby Bridge

Israeli forces detained the Fatah movement’s secretary, Shadi Mutwar, late Thursday evening, Ma’an News has reported.

Locals reported that Israeli forces detained Mutwar while at the Israeli-controlled Allenby Bridge crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, on his way back from a visit to refugee camps in Syria, along with secretaries of the Fatah movement in districts of the West Bank.

Israel had temporarily banned Mutwar from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, last October.

