Israeli Forces Detain Jerusalem Governor for 2nd Time (VIDEO)

November 25, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Adnan Ghaith, Jerusalem's Palestinian governor. (Photo: via MEMO)

Israeli forces detained the Palestinian Governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, on Sunday morning, after raiding his home in the Silwan neighborhood, in occupied East Jerusalem.

Local sources confirmed that following Ghaith’s detention, Israeli forces transferred him to an interrogation center in Jerusalem City.

It is noteworthy that this is Ghaith’s second detention in less than a month.

Ghaith was summoned several times by Israeli intelligence and security forces, who banned him from entering the West Bank for six months and from traveling outside Palestine.

The ban was ordered under the pretext of incitement and posing a “threat to the security of the State of Israel.”

Israeli authorities also issued an order banning Ghaith from interacting with a number of Palestinian government officials, whether it is directly or indirectly.

Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) Executive Committee, Saeb Erekat, condemned the ban and called upon the international community “to hold Israel accountable for decades of violations of international humanitarian law and international law, mainly the sacred right of self-determination for the people of Palestine.”

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.