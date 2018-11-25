Israeli Forces Detain Jerusalem Governor for 2nd Time (VIDEO)

Israeli forces detained the Palestinian Governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, on Sunday morning, after raiding his home in the Silwan neighborhood, in occupied East Jerusalem.

Local sources confirmed that following Ghaith’s detention, Israeli forces transferred him to an interrogation center in Jerusalem City.

It is noteworthy that this is Ghaith’s second detention in less than a month.

Ghaith was summoned several times by Israeli intelligence and security forces, who banned him from entering the West Bank for six months and from traveling outside Palestine.

The ban was ordered under the pretext of incitement and posing a “threat to the security of the State of Israel.”

In less than 2 months he was kidnapped 4 times… #Zionist occupation forces have kidnapped today at dawn the #Palestinian Governor of occupied Jerusalem Adnan Ghaith from his home, occupied Palestine, 25 November 2018. pic.twitter.com/NYNi46FvgS — United for Palestine (@Unity4Palestine) November 25, 2018

Israeli authorities also issued an order banning Ghaith from interacting with a number of Palestinian government officials, whether it is directly or indirectly.

The Palestinian government has decried Israel's arrest of Jerusalem governor Adnan Ghaith in a raid in the occupied city on Sunday. https://t.co/MOlqSfASsW — ANews (@anewscomtr) November 25, 2018

Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) Executive Committee, Saeb Erekat, condemned the ban and called upon the international community “to hold Israel accountable for decades of violations of international humanitarian law and international law, mainly the sacred right of self-determination for the people of Palestine.”

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)