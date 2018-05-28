Israeli Forces Detain ‘Mosaharatis’ in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Israeli forces Monday detained “mosaharatis” from the Old City of Jerusalem under the pretext that they were disturbing Jewish settlers, according to Nasser Qaos, head of the Jerusalem branch of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.

The “mosaharati” is a centuries-old traditional Ramadan act in which one or more people walk through the neighborhoods in the pre-dawn hour, beating on drums and calling on people to wake up to eat the “suhoor”, the last meal before the fast.

Qaos said Israeli police detained Mohammad Hajij and Said Ajlouni, two “mosaharatis” from the Old City of Jerusalem, and took them to an interrogation center.

He said their detention comes 24 hours after police had detained three other “mosaharatis” from Jerusalem.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)