Israeli Forces Detain Nine Palestinians in West Bank, Including Minor

October 6, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli soldiers arrest a Palestinian youth. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

At least nine Palestinians, including a minor, were detained by Israeli forces during raids last night across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

Army forces raided the West Bank city of Tulkarm and detained a 14-year-old minor identified as Musab Abu al-Shawareb.

Meanwhile, the forces detained five Palestinians from Hebron (Al-Khalil), south of the West Bank, and three others from the district of Qalqiliya.

Almost on a daily basis, Israeli occupation forces carry out raids targeting populated Palestinian communities for arrests or searches. The practice, mostly carried out at nighttime, has become a routine under Israeli military regime.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.