Israeli Forces Detain Nine Palestinians in West Bank, Including Minor

At least nine Palestinians, including a minor, were detained by Israeli forces during raids last night across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

Army forces raided the West Bank city of Tulkarm and detained a 14-year-old minor identified as Musab Abu al-Shawareb.

On #PalestinianPrisonersDay, here's a closer look at the plight of child Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. (500-700 Palestinian kids are prosecuted in Israeli courts every year) pic.twitter.com/dZE88kJMmL — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 17, 2019

Meanwhile, the forces detained five Palestinians from Hebron (Al-Khalil), south of the West Bank, and three others from the district of Qalqiliya.

Almost on a daily basis, Israeli occupation forces carry out raids targeting populated Palestinian communities for arrests or searches. The practice, mostly carried out at nighttime, has become a routine under Israeli military regime.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)