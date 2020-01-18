Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Elderly Woman in Jerusalem (VIDEOS)

Israeli police detained today a Palestinian woman at Damascus Gate, one of the gates to the Old City of Jerusalem, under allegation she attempted a stabbing attack.

Fully armed Israeli soldiers were caught on camera while brutally assaulting the woman, whose identity was not immediately known, before taking her away.

#WatchThe moment when IOF brutally assaulted an elderly women before arresting her at Bab al-Amud gate at al-Aqsa mosque. Posted by 16th October Group on Saturday, January 18, 2020

Police closed Damascus Gate and nearby streets and prevented people from entering or leaving the Old City after the incident.

Israeli forces arrest an elderly Palestinian woman at Damascus gate in Jerusalem.

اعتقال سيدة مسنة في باب العامود بالقدس المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/DnFoBDSh3K — شجاعية (@shejae3a) January 18, 2020

According to Palestine Prisoners Center for Studies 200 arrests have been already documented throughout Palestine since the start of 2020.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)