Israeli Forces Detain Six Palestinians in West Bank, Jerusalem Raids

Israeli forces routinely raid Palestinians villages and towns in the West Bank and detain Palestinians. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces detained five Palestinians in overnight end early morning raids in the West Bank and another in Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said today.

Two of the detainees were from the Nablus district, including one who had served 10 years behind Israeli bars for resisting the occupation.

Two others were from the Jericho area and one form Halhoul in the south of the West Bank.

A sixth Palestinian was also detained in occupied Jerusalem, said the PPS.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

