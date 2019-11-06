Israeli Forces Detain Six Palestinians, Including Cancer Patient, in West Bank

Israeli forces today detained six Palestinians, including a cancer patient, from various parts of the West Bank, said the Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

PPS confirmed that Israeli forces detained a 45-year-old cancer patient after storming his house in al-Azzeh refugee camp, north of Bethlehem.

It added that Israeli forces also raided Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, resulting in the detention of two Palestinians.

Zionist occupation soldiers stormed my town Beit Ommar today afternoon shot the teen Amro Arafat Zaaqique in his leg and… Posted by Younes Arar on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

A similar Israeli military raid was carried out in Beit Jala city, west of Bethlehem, resulting in the detention of another.

In Ramallah district, Israeli military vehicles stormed Saffa village, west of Ramallah city, where soldiers rounded up a Palestinian.

In Salfit district, soldiers barged their way to Qarawat Bani Hassan town, northwest of Salfit city, and detained a Palestinian.

In Jerusalem district, PPS confirmed that a Palestinian was detained by Israeli police in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya.

“We strongly condemn the overnight raids of Ramallah, Bethlehem and other #Palestinian cities by #Israeli occupation forces and their targeted detention of several activists, including elected representative #KhalidaJarrar” –– @DrHananAshrawi https://t.co/kgc1kpXEFC — Palestine Project (@PalestineProjct) October 31, 2019

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)