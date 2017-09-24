Israeli Forces Detain Two 14-Year-Old Palestinians in Hebron

Sep 24 2017 / 5:50 pm
'Israel is the only country in the world that systematically prosecutes between 500 and 700 children in military courts each year.' (Photo: Maan)

Israeli forces detained two Palestinian teenagers on Saturday in Hebron city in the southern occupied West Bank, according to official Palestinian Authority (PA) Wafa news agency.

Wafa reported that Israeli forces raided the Bab al-Zawiya area of Hebron city and detained Salim Muhammad Samouh, 14, and Hamdi Khalil Qawasmeh, 14, for unknown reasons.

An Israeli army spokesperson said they would look into reports.

Israeli raids in Palestinian towns, villages, and refugee camps are a daily occurrence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, with a biweekly average of 85 search and detention raids carried out thus far in 2017, according to UN documentation.

Israeli forces detained 522 Palestinians, including 130 minors and 16 women, over the course of the month of August, according to a joint report released Palestinian institutions on Sunday.

The total number of Palestinians in Israeli prisons reached 6,300 prisoners, the report said, 64 of them women. Among them are 10 girls under the age of 18 and 300 underage boys, 450 administrative detainees imprisoned without charge or trial, and 12 members of the Palestinian Legislative Council, the Palestinian parliament.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

