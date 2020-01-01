Israeli Forces Dismantle Residential Tents and Animal Barns in Jordan Valley

Israeli forces raided this afternoon the Atouf area, near the Jordan Valley city of Tubas and dismantled tents and animal barns, according to Atouf village council Abdullah Bisharat.

Bisharat told WAFA that the soldiers dismantled three residential tents and barns owned by Said Abu Daher and seized them.

Abu Daher was also subject to a similar act last week.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)