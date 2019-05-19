Israeli Forces Evict Muslim Worshippers from Al Aqsa Mosque

Israeli forces forcibly evict hundreds of Muslim worshippers from the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces forcibly evicted hundreds of Muslim worshippers from the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, on Saturday night. 

Israeli police prevented them from keeping an all-night worship vigil in it, according to local sources.

This is the fourth time Israeli forces evict worshippers from the holy site since the beginning of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Israeli police often close Al-Aqsa Mosque for non-Muslims and suspend all visits to it during Ramadan when tens of thousands of Muslims converge on this holy site for worship.

Fanatic Jewish groups, who seek to destroy the Muslim holy site and replace it with a Jewish temple, have strongly objected to the Israeli police decision and insist on visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

