Israeli Forces Evict Muslim Worshippers from Al Aqsa Mosque

Israeli forces forcibly evicted hundreds of Muslim worshippers from the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, on Saturday night.

Israeli police prevented them from keeping an all-night worship vigil in it, according to local sources.

Israeli forces forcibly evict Muslim worshipers from Al-Aqsahttps://t.co/CAT9hd6Eom pic.twitter.com/PheNyOUiQn — Ma'an News Agency (@MaanNewsAgency) May 19, 2019

This is the fourth time Israeli forces evict worshippers from the holy site since the beginning of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Israeli police often close Al-Aqsa Mosque for non-Muslims and suspend all visits to it during Ramadan when tens of thousands of Muslims converge on this holy site for worship.

Israeli soldiers uprooted olive tree seedlings from the yards of Al Aqsa mosque after evacuating worshipers from the mosque last night. pic.twitter.com/4909L0mIvs — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) May 19, 2019

Fanatic Jewish groups, who seek to destroy the Muslim holy site and replace it with a Jewish temple, have strongly objected to the Israeli police decision and insist on visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)