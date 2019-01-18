Israeli Forces Injure 2 Palestinians, Arrest Minor in Kafr Qaddum March (VIDEO)

Two Palestinians were injured, while a minor was detained by Israeli forces, and several others suffered tear-gas suffocation Israeli forces suppressed the weekly Kafr Qaddum march in the northern occupied West Bank, on Friday.

Coordinator of a local popular committee of Kafr Qaddum, Murad Ishteiwi, said that Israeli soldiers opened live fire, rubber-coated steel bullets, and tear-gas bombs to suppress protesters, injuring two Palestinians.

🇵🇸#Palestine || Israeli occupation soldiers arresting the Palestinian child "Tariq Ashtewi" after raiding his home in the #village of Kafr Qaddoum today …#TenYearsChallenge #10yearschallenge Posted by Robert Martin on Friday, January 18, 2019

One Palestinian was injured in the chest and another in the leg; both were transferred to a hospital for treatment.

Israeli forces raided a Palestinian home, belonging to Nusfat Ishteiwi, after opening live fire at its front door; Israeli soldiers also opened fire inside the house, damaging property and windows of the house.

Israeli forces reportedly assaulted women and children before detaining 14-year-old Tareq Hikmat Ishteiwi.

Israeli occupation forces kidnapped a #Palestinian #child from his house during an attack on Kafr Qaddum village, Qalqiliya district in West Bank pic.twitter.com/8ahaO6Nwq2 — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) January 18, 2019

Residents of Kafr Qaddum began staging weekly protests in 2011 against Israeli land confiscations, as well as the closure of the village’s southern road by Israeli forces. The road, which has been closed for 14 years, is the main route to the nearby city of Nablus, the nearest economic center.

The Israeli army blocked off the road after expanding the illegal Israeli settlement of Kedumim in 2003, forcing village residents to take a bypass road in order to travel to Nablus, which has extended the travel time to Nablus from 15 minutes to 40 minutes, according to Israeli rights group B’Tselem.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)