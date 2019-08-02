Israeli Forces Injure 21 Palestinians in Gaza

At least 21 Palestinians were injured by live bullets today, as Israeli forces attacked hundreds of protesters taking part in the weekly Great March of Return at the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel, according to medical sources.

Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and rubber-coated steel rounds at the protesters who gathered along the fence, injuring 21 protesters by live bullets and many others by rubber-coated rounds.

Thousands of #Palestinians from the #Gaza Strip participated in the Great Return March. The Israeli forces continue to use lethal force against them. As a result, 49 Palestinians were injured today by gas inhalation and live ammunition, including two journalists. pic.twitter.com/bDrKVIW55U — We Are Not Numbers #Gaza (@WeAreNotNumbers) August 2, 2019

Some of the wounded were moved to the hospital and others were treated in the field hospitals.

Over 300 Palestinians have been killed and about 17,000 others injured by Israeli forces since the outbreak of the Great March of Return protests at Gaza border on March 30, 2018.

A Palestinian demonstrator throw stones back in response to Israeli forces' intervention during a demonstration inside the "Great March of Return" at Israel-Gaza border near Al Bureij Refugee Camp in Gaza City, Gaza on August 2, 2019. Photo by : Nidal Alwaheidi ©2019 pic.twitter.com/11XVizGV4P — نضال الوحيدي -فلسطين (@nidalalwaheidi) August 2, 2019

The weekly protests call for lifting the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip and for the return of the Palestinian refugees to their ancestral homes in pre-1948 Palestine.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)