Israeli Forces Injure 21 Palestinians in Gaza

August 2, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinians taking part in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, The Palestine Chronicle)

At least 21 Palestinians were injured by live bullets today, as Israeli forces attacked hundreds of protesters taking part in the weekly Great March of Return at the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel, according to medical sources.

Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and rubber-coated steel rounds at the protesters who gathered along the fence, injuring 21 protesters by live bullets and many others by rubber-coated rounds.

Some of the wounded were moved to the hospital and others were treated in the field hospitals.

Over 300 Palestinians have been killed and about 17,000 others injured by Israeli forces since the outbreak of the Great March of Return protests at Gaza border on March 30, 2018.

The weekly protests call for lifting the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip and for the return of the Palestinian refugees to their ancestral homes in pre-1948 Palestine.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

