Israeli Forces Injure 59 Palestinians in Gaza (VIDEO)

At least 59 Palestinians were injured by the Israeli army during the weekly Great March of Return rallies in eastern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said, Anadolu Agency reports.

The ministry said that 34 of the wounded were injured by live ammunition, without elaborating on the rest of the cases.

Today .. The 81st consecutive week of #GreatReturnMarch✌ protests in the besieged Gaza under the banner of "Down with the Balfour declaration!"👎 pic.twitter.com/LCq8YvThOm — Rawan Nassar 🇵🇸✌ (@RawanNassar13) November 1, 2019

Almost 270 protesters have been killed — and thousands more wounded — by Israeli forces at the security fence areas with Gaza since the rallies began in March last year.

A Palestinian young man got injured by Israeli occupation snipers while participating peacefully in the Great March of Return in the east of #Gaza#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/pWafXXhquj — مُحَمّدْ بِـنْ رَسّلآنْ 'ﮮ 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@mohamedshnewra) November 1, 2019

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year-old blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its 2 million inhabitants of free movement in and out from Gaza and prevented many basic amenities.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)