Israeli Forces Injure 59 Palestinians in Gaza (VIDEO)

November 1, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Almost 270 protesters have been killed— and thousands more wounded — by Israeli forces since the rallies began in March 2018. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, The Palestine Chronicle)

At least 59 Palestinians were injured by the Israeli army during the weekly Great March of Return rallies in eastern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said, Anadolu Agency reports.

The ministry said that 34 of the wounded were injured by live ammunition, without elaborating on the rest of the cases.

Almost 270 protesters have been killed — and thousands more wounded — by Israeli forces at the security fence areas with Gaza since the rallies began in March last year.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year-old blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its 2 million inhabitants of free movement in and out from Gaza and prevented many basic amenities.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Blog

UNRWA’s Budget Deficit Reaches $200m

May 23, 2019 Blog, News

UNRWA’s budget deficient now stands at $200 million, Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl revealed today. During a press conference at the agency’s regional headquarters in Gaza City, Krahenbuhl said: “The current budget deficit of the Agency’s budget is […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.